Oliver students protest school board, claiming inaction against extreme bullying

Casey Richardson

“All we want is for people to feel safe and feel welcome in our school.”

A small but determined group of students gathered in Oliver’s downtown on Wednesday, claiming a lack of action on the school district’s part in response to alleged severe bullying.

Havanna Stelzner, who is in Grade 11, rallied a group of classmates from the Southern Okanagan Secondary School who say they are fed up, feeling hurt and unsafe while attending school.

Stelzner and two others spoke with Castanet to share their stories and frustrations.

Stelzner said she’s dealt with bullying for the last six years, which has led to her feeling scared, alone and unable to focus on her education, to the point where she’s tried to move schools and switch to online classes.

“I've been threatened to be raped, I've been threatened to be killed. And the school board has always told me to suck it up, or they've never done anything about it,” she claims.

“I'm honestly sick and tired of it. So I'm here standing up for the people that haven't been able to use their voice because they don't feel comfortable enough.”

Grade 12 student Abigale Nickerson said she has dealt with bullying for all four years of high school.

“I don't think I've had a week where I've just been left alone to just enjoy my life and just do my schoolwork. I have been harassed in the hallway, completely picked on. I've been told to kill myself multiple times, and threatened with my life,” she said.

She decided to speak out not just because of her own experiences, but for others as well.

“I have a friend that had dealt with bullying throughout his entire life and he actually committed suicide last year. So I'm mostly here to make sure that that doesn't happen to anybody else, because I know how hard it was for me and his family to get over his death.”

Grace Christensen, Grade 10, shared a similar story of years of bullying, threats, mistreatment and even violence against her.

“And it got to the point where I was in the hospital for a suicide attempt, and I've had multiple of them because of the bullying. And if bullying had been dealt with, and if our principals and vice principals dealt with the bullying and did something about it, then we wouldn't be in this situation,” she claimed.

Stelzner said the bullying comes in all forms for them, whether it be in-person harassment in the hallways and school bathrooms, or online.

“They say that the counsellors are supposed to be people that kids should be feeling comfortable to talk [with]. But as soon as I go to the counsellor about stuff that's going on, usually they tell me to learn how to deal with it, or learn how to just accept that people are going to have opinions. But is it really fair for someone to have an opinion on wanting to rape you or wanting to bully you to make you feel so self conscious in an environment that is supposed to be used for growing?” Stelzner asked.

School District No. 53's "Policy on Sexual Harassment Among Students" states that “The district encourages any student who feels they are being subjected to sexual harassment to seek assistance and support from a parent, counsellor, teacher, administrator, or other trusted adult.”

“The school's policies are that bullying isn't accepted and that it's supposed to be a safe environment for everybody. But safe is something that our school is not,” Stelzner added.

The young women claimed their parents have tried numerous times to intervene, speaking with the school boards and with other students' parents, all to no avail.

"My mom is worried that she's going to lose a daughter from this because the bullying has gotten so severe," Stelzner said.

Bev Young, superintendent of School District 53, responded to a request for comment on the protest via a brief emailed statement, which said that she is aware of the protest and has spoken with school administration.

"They have been working with the student and family and will continue to do so."

SD 53's "Policy on Student Conduct and Discipline" states an "intolerance of bullying and harassing behaviours; and solutions which provide for non-violent conflict resolution."

"The board believes that safe and inclusive environments are necessary for students to learn and achieve and for staff to support student learning."

The group of student protesters hopes to raise awareness and push for more to be done and, in the end, encourage everyone to treat others with kindness.