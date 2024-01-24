Osoyoos Desert Centre relaunching its 'Movie and an Expert' event

Photo: Contributed

The Osoyoos Desert Centre has announced the relaunch of a local favourite event, "Movie and an Expert."

The last "Movie and an Expert" event took place in February 2020 before the pandemic hit.

"We are proud to bring it back with the multiple award-winning film, Geographies of Solitude, along with special guest, writer and ecologist Don Gayton," executive director Jayme Friedt said in a news release.

Attendees will have the opportunity to join in an immersive exploration of the rich ecosystem of Sable Island through the film while being guided by naturalist Zoe Lucas.

Geographies of Solitude will take viewers among wild horses, seals and bugs, through peaks, valleys, roots, sands, weathers, seasons and stars.

"The film is a remarkable, experimental documentary - a playful, transformative collaboration with the natural world."

Their featured expert, ecologist and author Don Gayton, has had a lifelong passion for grasslands and dry forests.

Throughout his work, Gayton has been in the western U.S.A, Saskatchewan and B.C. researching and exploring fire ecology and ecological restoration.

"His love for connecting ecology to creative writing is evident in his award-winning books of non-fiction including The Wheatgrass Mechanism, Man Facing West, and Okanagan Odyssey, among others," Friedt added.

Gayton will read from his most recent book, The Sky and the Patio: An Ecology of Home and share his insights into Geographies of Solitude. Following the movie, attendees can join together in the lobby with Gayton for a book-signing and reception.

The event takes place Saturday Feb. 24 from 1 to 4 pm at the Osoyoos Secondary School theatre.

Tickets are $22 and include the movie, talk and reception. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.desert.org or call the Osoyoos Desert Centre office at 250.495.2470.