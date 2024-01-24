Canadian crooner set to take the stage in Oliver

Photo: Jim Byrnes

The Venables Theatre in Oliver is excited to be hosting Jim Byrnes playing the blues this week.

Byrnes is a St. Louis-born artist who made his way to Vancouver in the 70s, and has been making music and performing ever since.

He was given the Order of Canada for his impact on the arts, and his philanthropic work.

Byrnes is recognizable for countless roles in TV and movies, including the "Wiseguy" and "Highlander" series, and his national variety show "The Jim Byrnes Show."

He also has multiple award-winning albums to his name.

Byrnes will be joined onstage at the Venables by Simon Kendall of "Doug & The Slugs" fame on keys, and Eric Reed on guitars and mandolin.

The show takes place on Thursday, Jan. 25. For more information, click here.