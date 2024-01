Photo: DriveBC

DriveBC and the Oliver Fire Department are reporting Highway 97 to be in both directions early Saturday evening.

A vehicle incident that has also damaged a utility pole at Ridgeview Road, which sits three km north of Oliver, has closed the road. At this time, the extent of injuries in unknown.

OFD said traffic is being diverted at Island Road and Park Rill at this time.

An assessment in progress along with utility work.

DriveBC expects the next updates around 6 p.m.