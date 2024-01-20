South Okanagan General Hospital closing overnight due to short staff

Photo: File photo

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed overnight on Saturday due to limited physician availability.

Interior Health announced that emergency services will be unavailable from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Emergency patients are being directed to the Penticton Regional Hospital.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

Anyone with life-threatening emergency care should call 911.

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24/7 but has been plagued by closures for many months.