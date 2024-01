Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

Traffic is flowing once again on Highway 97 and all vehicles have been removed from the scene.

ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.

The Oliver Fire Department is on scene at Highway 97 and Road 22 south of Oliver responding to an incident.

They report on social media that traffic is being held north and southbound.

An alternative route is available via Road 22 and Black Sage Road.