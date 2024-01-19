Penticton judge says his optimism is 'stretched' over thief and addict with history of crimes in Oliver

Photo: Castanet

A provincial judge is hoping an Oliver man can turn his life around, while still holding his own doubts as to whether the prolific problem offender will follow through with recovery plans.

Michael Reis Lameiras, 31, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Friday via video from custody, where he had been held without bail prior to sentencing.

Court heard about a string of offending behaviours in 2023, including the robbery of a BC Liquor Store in Oliver, a disturbance at the Oliver Coast Hotel during which time he was reported as belligerent and reeking of alcohol, and several instances of breaching court-ordered conditions, including terrorizing his mother despite orders to stay away.

Judge Gregory Koturbash had previously ordered a psychiatric report, after observing bizarre behaviour the last time Lameiras was in his courtroom.

During sentencing Friday, Koturbash said the assessment found Lameiras demonstrated "significant instability," and that Lameiras has declined medication to help with his mood and sleep disorders, as well as his alcohol cravings.

Lameiras has indicated his willingness to go to a recovery home, but Koturbash noted he has made those offers in the past and not followed through.

The psychiatrist recommended "intensive inpatient treatment for substance use," though Lameiras says he does not need it and will not consent to it, meaning Koturbash cannot impose such a sentence.

"I appreciate that some will say that it's like asking a four-year-old whether they should be going to see a doctor. But those are the limits of the law in which I must work," Koturbash said.

He added that his optimism is "stretched thin" that Lameiras will follow through on a recovery program like VIsionQuest or Discovery House.

"The jail was not able to motivate him to change through segregation, and I suspect that the people at VisionQuest will have their hands full if he does [attend] and we'll face even greater struggles. The type of treatment facility that Mr. Lameiras needs is something more structured and secure," Koturbash said.

"But again, that would require an order of the court to force him to attended that sort of facility. and I'm not able to make that type of order,"

Koturbash said Lameiras' mother lives in fear of his return, a feeling shared by many businesses in Oliver who have banned Lameiras after negative interactions and thefts.

That said, Koturbash said he could not banish Lameiras from Oliver. He said there is an "extremely exceptional threshold" to impose such an order, and he believed it had not been met.

"I appreciate that this means that Mr. Lameiras' mother might be the one that will actually have to relocate," Koturbash said.

Lameiras has been in custody for 151 days which, with enhanced pre-trial custody rules, amounts to credit for 227 days served.

Once credit was calculated, Koturbash's sentence amounted to 39 more days behind bars for Lameiras.

"I appreciate that some will say the sentence of post is not long, but I must exercise restraint and I must ensure the sentence imposed is proportional to the gravity of the offence that he committed and his moral responsibility," Koturbash said.

The remaining time in prison will be followed by 12 months of probation, including extensive conditions such as continued no-contact with his mother, a curfew, and a ban on substance use.

"In imposing [the substance use] condition, I'm fully aware that there is treatment available to address his [addiction needs] and it has been offered to him in the past," Koturbash said.

The judge said he hopes Lameiras follows through with his applications to recovery housing.

"Good luck, sir," he added, as proceedings concluded.