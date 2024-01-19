Osoyoos issues water advisory, recommending boiling or finding an alternate source

Photo: Pixabay stock image
The Town of Osoyoos has issued a water advisory.
"People with weakened immune systems and wishing additional protection should take precautions when drinking, washing fruits & vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth," reads a press release issued Friday morning.
The advisory was issued "due to a fire event on main street."
Water system users are advised to:
- Bring water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute or
- Use an alternate, safe source of water
The town will advise when the situation has been rectified.