Osoyoos issues water advisory, recommending boiling or finding an alternate source

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The Town of Osoyoos has issued a water advisory.

"People with weakened immune systems and wishing additional protection should take precautions when drinking, washing fruits & vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth," reads a press release issued Friday morning.

The advisory was issued "due to a fire event on main street."



Water system users are advised to:

Bring water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute or Use an alternate, safe source of water

The town will advise when the situation has been rectified.