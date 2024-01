Photo: Jesse Zerr

A mobile home went up in flames early this morning in Osoyoos.

Details are few at this point, but the home was fully engulfed in flames as of about 6:30 a.m.

The fire is said to be in the area of Peanut Lake.

Witnesses at the scene say the fire has been mostly knocked down by fire crews.

It's not yet known if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Castanet will update as more details become available.