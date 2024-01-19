Human remains found after Osoyoos mobile home fire

Photo: Jesse Zerr

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

RCMP said that human remains were found after emergency crews put out a mobile home completely engulfed in flames in Osoyoos Friday morning.

Sgt. Jason Bayda, the South Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Detachment media relations officer, said Osoyoos Fire Rescue and Osoyoos RCMP were supported by other first responders when dousing the mobile home fire at the Avalon Mobile Home Park on Main Street.

When crews were called at approximately 6:30 a.m. they found the fire had already overtaken the home.

Police said although the investigation is ongoing and the exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, it does not appear suspicious.

The remains of one person were located inside.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the decedent during this most difficult time," Bayda said in the news release.

"The BC Coroners Service has been engaged and is conducting their own concurrent fact-finding investigation."

ORIGINAL: 7:13 a.m.

A mobile home went up in flames early this morning in Osoyoos.

Details are few at this point, but the home was fully engulfed in flames as of about 6:30 a.m.

The fire is said to be in the area of Peanut Lake.

Witnesses at the scene say the fire has been mostly knocked down by fire crews.

It's not yet known if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Castanet will update as more details become available.