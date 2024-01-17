Osoyoos tax hike battle far from over after public meeting

Photo: Town of Osoyoos

Osoyoos residents still have questions about a proposed tax hike following a special town meeting aimed at addressing municipal budget concerns.

On Tuesday evening, council and town staff attended a meeting at the Sonora Centre that attracted hundreds of interested citizens attending in person, and watching online.

The special meeting was called after public backlash to the 2024 budget swelled — mainly, in response to a proposed near-40 per cent tax hike between property taxes and utilities, which town staff have maintained is making up for artificially low taxes in past years.

That tax increase is, in part, slated to go towards what staff describe as much-needed infrastructure upgrades for water and sewer services.

The evening began with a warning for those in attendance to be civil — no bullying, no jeering, no harassing — then moved on to prepared statements from each member of council and the mayor.

"Ultimately, our wells don't care who you are, who you vote for, or how long you've lived here for, they will still degrade,” Coun. Johnny Cheong said, adding he has been alarmed by recent reports of rising manganese and cancer-causing compounds in municipal water.

Then, town staff provided a brief overview of the 2024 budget with a focus on clearing up frequent misunderstandings. CAO Rod Risling said some budget line items are beyond the town's control, while other budget line items, particularly to do with water and sewage, simply need to be tackled.

Notably large capital project line items in the 2024 budget include a combined $6.8 million for projects related to wastewater improvements, including for odour control at the wastewater treatment plant, and $15.6 million for various water system infrastructure needs.

"Simply stated, over the next few years projects will be identified and budgeted for based on urgency and critical nature. There are those that want to delay or replace 'X' expenditure and we'll replace it with 'Y' expenditure. In the end, all the projects are required and the timing of various purchases can be criticized ... but based on availability, the timing, risks, purchasing in bulk decisions need to be made, and we must proceed with some of the fixes," Risling said.

"It is not going to get easier, and we need to start someplace."

Risling also explained that the point of passing the 2024 budget very early, in mid-October 2023, was for taxpayers to have time to prepare for increases that would come into effect in 2024.

The budget has since been pulled back to third reading, following the public backlash.

Risling's presentation, which can be found in its entirety online here, provided answers to many questions submitted before Tuesday's meeting. He added the administration will provide responses to more complicated questions received at a later date before the budget is finally approved by mid-March.

During Risling's presentation, the mayor had to interrupt multiple times to ask the audience to be quiet.

Then, when the public commentary period began, it became clear the majority of the room was disappointed with town council.

For more than an hour, pre-registered speakers had their chance at the microphone to say their piece, most of whom were very concerned about the tax increases and expressed their displeasure with town council.

One by one, they shared personal stories about how the tax hike might impact them, with some describing how they have pondered moving away.

Others urged council to consider certain line items in the budget to trim in order to alleviate the tax burden.

One person suggested deferring a cemetery needs assessment, another thought a closer look at whether town vehicles really needed to be replaced was warranted, and another floated axing $75,000 in funding for Destination Osoyoos, stating her opinion that "the residents of Osoyoos do not have any interest in marketing organizations."

Still more had their own theories about how the water and sewer issues could be better managed now, and should have been better managed in the past before they reached a boiling point. The mood of many at the microphone was far from pleased.

After dozens of speakers, the meeting drew to a close. Mayor Sue McKortoff said she and council members had been taking notes, and that administration would address "additional questions" mentioned that evening.

There will be another open council meeting soon discussing the budget.

"We will look at ways that we might be able to solve some of the problems and deal with some of the high taxes," McKortoff said.

"Thank you all for coming out tonight and for providing this information for us."