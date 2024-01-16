Osoyoos hosting special meeting with council, staff over contentious double-digit tax hike

Photo: Jesse Zerr

The Town of Osoyoos is hosting a special open meeting Tuesday evening to address ongoing concerns about the 2024 budget, which has been a lightning rod for controversy in recent months.

In late October, council approved a 2024 budget that would see average single-family dwelling owners pay a total overall increase of nearly 40 per cent between property taxes and utilities.

At the time, council heard from staff that the municipality is in dire need of more funding to deal with major infrastructure issues, particularly long-beleaguered water and wastewater management systems — hence the sudden jump in taxation and fees, after years of "artificially low" taxes.

Public backlash was swift to the sudden hike, and the budget was pulled back from adoption, and further meetings on the matter were promised, including an open meeting.

That meeting has arrived. At 6 p.m. tonight, Tuesday Jan. 16, the Sonora Centre will play host to what is expected to be a well-populated meeting; likely too large a gathering for regular council chambers.

Citizens were able to submit questions and comments by Jan. 12, all of which are now available online here to review before the meeting.

Citizens were also able to register as speakers, with a limit of three minutes each.

The meeting will get underway at 6 p.m. Those who can't attend in person will be able to watch online on the town's YouTube channel.