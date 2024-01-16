Collaborative UBC, Osoyoos Indian Band forestry management learning experience coming to region

Photo: UBC Forestry UBC Masters of Forestry students on previous field trips

University students studying forestry management are set to descend on the Kootenay-Boundary area in collaboration with the Osoyoos Indian Band and West Boundary Community Forest.

From Jan. 22 to 26, 19 students from the University of British Columbia Masters of Sustainable Forest Management Program will visit the region to tackle hands-on tasks relating to issues such as forest planning to manage for old growth, fire and riparian.

The project will be led by Ken Byrne, lecturer and coordinator with the masters program.

"The program is accredited by both the Canadian Forestry Accreditation Board and the Society of American Foresters and is the only program recognized in both Canada and the United States,” explained Byrne in a press release.

"Education is a key pillar for our community forest,” said Dan Macmaster, forestry manager with the OIB and graduate of the masters program.

“We look at our forest as a great training ground for students from kindergarten to the graduate level. When we can form these kind of partnerships, it’s a win-win situation. We look forward to welcoming these UBC students and encourage our community to engage with them when they see them around the community.”

During their visit to the region, students will design and model long range landscape level plans and scenarios with a focus on old growth management, plus important fire mitigation and assessment of biodiversity and First Nations' knowledge and priorities.

“This collaboration signifies a mutually beneficial partnership between UBC and the West Boundary Community Forest and Nk’Mip Forestry of the Osoyoos Indian Band where students gain practical experience, and our partners receive valuable scenarios for potential implementation on their land base,” said Byrne.

The team will work directly with forest professionals, Indigenous people, and community stakeholders in the development of these plans.

Byrne added that students should acquire a "realistic perspective as well as valuable practical experience," with a goal of expanding tactics to incorporate community values in forest planning.