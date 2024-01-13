South Okanagan animal rescue urgently needs help with securing food for feral cat colony

Photo: AlleyCats Alliance

A Penticton-based cat rescue is holding a food drive to help a feral colony survive through the cold snap this week.

AlleyCats Alliance has partnered with Oliver Bosley's to help the group of cats in Oliver. At this time, the rescue is asking for donations and dry food.

"Please drop off any donations to Oliver Bosley's, located at 5717 Main Street, along Highway 97," they said in their social media post.

"Thank you so much for any donations, these cats truly need our help."

AlleyCats said they have secured heated water bowls as an option for the cats and set up shelter, the caretaker is just short on food.

Despite the challenges of working with feral cats, AlleyCats said they are dedicated to looking after them.

"We give each cat all the time and effort that they require."

The rescue states on their website that there are a large number of feral colonies and “managed” colonies in their communities – which are free-roaming cats that are pro-creating at an astounding rate.

"Many of the colonies are fed and generally “safe” as there are humans looking out for them, although they are not friendly and not adoptable. These cats can be trapped, altered [spayed/neutered] and put back into the area they have come from."

To donate towards the work AlleyCats Alliance does in the Okanagan, head to their website to give using PayPal, www.alleycatsalliance.org, e-transfer to [email protected] or by mail at 332, 113-437 Martin Street, Penticton, B.C. V2A 5L1