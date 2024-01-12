Okanagan rescue pleading with residents to leave raptors outside despite cold snap

Photo: Pixabay

While the severe cold has people and their pets limiting their time outdoors, an Okanagan raptor rescue is reminding residents that birds of prey can look after themselves in this weather.

SORCO Raptor Rehabilitation Centre is located in Oliver, but serves the entire Okanagan region.

Manager Dale Belvedere said lately they have been inundated with calls with people assuming the birds are in trouble and taking them indoors.

"They're picking them up. They're putting them in towels. They're putting them in boxes, and then they're calling us, but there's nothing wrong with these birds. Thankfully, we've been able to tell everybody just to release them. The point I'm trying to make is, yes, it's very cold. I mean, we're all freezing. But these raptors know how to protect themselves," she said.

Raptors will take them time to fluff their feathers and find a nook in a tree for shelter to protect themselves in this extreme cold.

"And vice-versa, they do that in the summer with the heat," Belvedere said. "I know everyone's concerned and we appreciate it. Please call us [before touching the birds] first and we'll instruct you. If we think there is an injury to the bird, we'll definitely go out."

By bringing in an owl or raptor inside, Belvedere said people are actually doing more harm than good.

"You're warming them up and they're not used to it. This is not a natural environment for them," she said, adding that at their rescue facilities, the flight pens are exposed on one side to the environment so it's not unnatural for the birds to experience the elements when they are healing from an injury.

"I just want to thank everybody for being so concerned, so supportive. It's a tough time and we appreciate it."

Belvedere said if anyone spots a raptor they are concerned about, they are welcome to call SORCO and the team will help to direct them to understand if the birds needs help or not. It is always better to first call the rescue, rather than touch, interact with or pick up the wildlife.

For more information on SORCO, a registered non-profit, including how to get involved, click here.

Anyone who believes they have found an injured raptor can call SORCO at 250-498-4251.