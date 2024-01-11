Oliver offering overnight reprieve from upcoming cold snap in South Okanagan

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Ahead of increasingly cold temperatures in the South Okanagan, an Oliver church will be opening an emergency overnight shelter.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church at 748 Similkameen Avenue will open its doors at 4:00 p.m. today until 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The shelter is run by the Town of Oliver, and operates on an as-needed basis.

In Osoyoos, the Sonora Centre is operating as a warming centre during regular operating hours, which are Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Further north, Penticton has an overnight shelter operating as well.