Weekend of wine celebrations will be back in Oliver this year

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

Wine Capital Weekend will return in September 2024, full of events for all wine lovers.

From Sept. 20 to 22, 2024, Oliver will be host to a weekend-long celebration of wine, craft beverages, live performances, and local artistry.

Attendees can expect the following events:

Friday, Sept. 20 : The third annual kick-off party at District Wine Village with live music, local wines, beers, and cocktails, and gourmet delights from Wards Wine Country Kitchen

Saturday, Sept. 21 : The eighth annual Cask & Keg Festival showcasing local craft beer, cider, and spirits. Explore tastings from over 20 craft beverage vendors, savour local food truck offerings, dance the day away to live music and take in the entertaining challenge of the Beer Olympics

Sunday, Sept. 22: The 25th annual Festival of the Grape will showcase exclusive wine tastings from 40+ local wineries, live music, food trucks, an exclusive VIP area, and the iconic grape stomp competition.

"As we look ahead to the 2024 Wine Capital Weekend, we are thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Festival of the Grape," said Danielle Hutton, chair of the Wine Capital Weekend committee, in a press release.

"This milestone not only marks a quarter-century of vibrant festivities but also underscores the deep-rooted importance of this festival to our beloved community of Oliver and the entire Okanagan region. Join us in the excitement as we embark on another year of joy, unity, and cherished traditions!"

Ticket sales and additional event details will be announced in the coming months.