Tensions over taxes reach boiling point at Osoyoos council meeting

Photo: Jesse Zerr

Tensions were high at Tuesday's Osoyoos council meeting, as the ever-contentious issue of proposed tax hikes was once again front and centre.

In late October, council approved a 2024 budget that would see average single-family dwelling owners pay a total overall increase of 39.3 per cent between property taxes and utilities.

At the time, council heard from staff that the municipality is in dire need of more funding to deal with major infrastructure issues, particularly long-beleaguered water and wastewater management systems — hence the sudden jump in taxation and fees, after years of "artificially low" taxes.

Public backlash was swift after the sticker shock sunk in, and the budget was pulled back from adoption, and further meetings on the matter were promised.

On Tuesday, at council's first meeting of 2024, two citizen delegates spoke to council, expressing displeasure with the way council has communicated with the public over the proposed tax hike.

“We need to hear from you. You should be front and centre as a good leader would be,” said Sara van der Hoeven, a local business owner.

“Do we trust the city leadership? Residents want reassurance that their investment is secure, that the stewardship of our resources will be both transparent and effective.”

Van der Hoeven asked for more town hall meetings and measures such as tracking systems for where tax dollars go, broken down piece by piece.

“Explain it to [the people]. They don’t understand. They don’t get what you guys are talking about, you have to educate the people,” van der Hoeven said.

“The community seeks your leadership now, more than ever. We look to you to implement these changes ... A divided understanding leads to a divided community spirit. It is only through clear, consistent and transparent communication that we can rebuild trust and foster a community united, not in confusion, but in the common goal of prosperity and well-being.”

Another prominent businessperson, JF Launier, also spoke, expressing displeasure that he and others in a growing movement against the tax hikes have had to take matters, in their opinion, into their own hands.

“We shouldn’t have had to get organized to be the voice of the people,” Launier said.

“If businesses are going to relocate to more business-friendly communities like Oliver, we’re all in trouble ... in short, it was really hard to be in business here in the last few years and instead of your leadership working hard to solve some of the already difficult problems, we’ve simply added a new one. Businesses need to stay competitive, and it’s your job to make sure that Osoyoos stays competitive to bring businesses to town and keep the ones already here.”

Launier wondered aloud whether council had sought more quotes for the work needed on the water and sewer systems, which staff reports show have been deteriorating for years. Many Osoyoos residents are familiar with boil water notices and discoloured water from their residential taps.

After Launier's comments, Coun. Johnny Cheong questioned some of Launier’s personal statements including posts made on Facebook.

Launier circled back to the budget, and the matter of being heard.

“I don’t feel that I was heard. I didn’t hear in subsequent meetings that you actually deliberated over the budget. All I heard was that the budget was in place then got passed,” Launier said, referring to having attended budget meetings in September and raising concerns.

“I think you’re being a little unfair to be critical of us not doing the work, because I think we do a lot of it ... We absolutely are willing to look at that vote and to look at how we can look at many of the issues again," Mayor Sue McKortoff said in response.

Cheong pressed Launier further, referring to his role within a group of citizens concerned about the budget.

“You have to understand that your voice has a lot of power,” Cheong said.

“When there is misinformation and it's not 100 per cent correct, it creates a narrative that is simply not true, and it has also delayed capital projects and other projects … “ he added, before overlapping dialogue and accusations began.

Launier soon walked away from the microphone while accusing Cheong of bullying him, adding “kiss my ass.”

Members of the gallery then began loudly speaking up, accusing council of not listening to the townspeople, and not answering questions.

“It’s all a bunch of crap in this place,” one man said.

Later in the meeting, council voted to rescind the five-year financial plan with regard to water matters, opening it up to future deliberation before adoption.

All the taxation issues, including water matters, will be discussed at a special upcoming meeting, open to public attendance.

It will take place on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Sonora Community Centre Gymnasium, and will also be available for online attendance.

It will not be an open forum. Attendees are asked to provide questions or comments in writing or via email by 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. Written submissions can be dropped off at or mailed to the Town of Osoyoos office, or emailed to [email protected].

Those who wish to make a presentation at the meeting are also asked to register by end of day Friday, Jan. 12. Oral submissions are limited to three minutes per speaker.

“You have hired us and elected us to do this job. We’re trying to do the best that we can,” McKortoff said.

More information about the 2024 budget can be found online here.