South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society hosting Winter Prom again after successful first year

Photo: SOS Pride Society

Back by popular demand after a successful first year, the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society is once again hosting Winter Prom.

The Pride Winter Ball will be at Oliver's Venables Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 27, with a charcuterie buffet by Oliver Eats Ltd., a cash bar for libations and a night of unforgettable music from DJ Splendid Bastard.

The society said tickets drop next week in limited numbers, so interested attendees should keep an eye on their social media pages for the announcement.

People can choose to dress to impress, whether it's getting dolled up, draged up, glammed up, or punked up, outfits are welcome to make everyone feel their best.

"Let's make this night a dazzling celebration of love and acceptance. See you on the dance floor," the society shared.

Friends and family are always welcome, and attendees are encouraged to invite and bring along the allies in their life.

Tickets are just $35, with the celebration kicking off at 7 p.m. and lasting until 11:30 p.m.

Stay tuned for ticket release info and details on carpooling and accommodation options on their Facebook.