The Oliver Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire Monday morning.

Firefighters were called at 5:20 a.m. on Jan. 8 to Thorpe Rd. off Sawmill Rd.

“Crews were able to contain the fire to the vehicle and keep it from spreading to a nearby power pole and the bridge off Thorpe Rd.,” said the fire department.

The cause of the fire is not known and the file has been turned over to police.