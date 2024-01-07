Woman wanted on multiple warrants for driving while prohibited

Photo: BC Highway Patrol Michelle Babette Lawrence is wanted on multiple warrants by BC Highway Patrol-Keremeos.

The Keremeos BC Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in tracking down a woman who is the subject of multiple warrants.

Michelle Babette Lawrence, 48, is wanted for multiple counts of driving while prohibited and obstruction. “She is known to be violent and has assaulted police in the past. She has fled from police in the past,” said BC Highway Patrol-Keremeos in a news release.

Lawrence is indigenous, approximately 5’ 8” tall and around 200lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a mole on her left eyelid and one on her left cheek. She is known to reside in Osoyoos but frequents other cities in the Okanagan.

If you see Lawrence or know her whereabouts, police advise you not to confront her and instead contact your local RCMP non-emergency number.