Osoyoos to hear from public over contentious tax hikes

Photo: Jesse Zerr

Following major public backlash to a proposed 39 per cent tax hike, the Town of Osoyoos is hosting an open meeting for the public to ask questions about the upcoming 2024 budget.

In late October, council approved a 2024 budget that would see average single-family dwelling owners pay a total overall increase of 39.3 per cent, up to $5,366.49 as opposed to the 2023 average of $3,852.45. Some additional portions of the tax bill that are overseen by the provincial government will not be known until 2024.

Council heard from staff at a time when the municipality is in dire need of more funding to deal with major infrastructure issues, particularly a long-beleaguered water system and wastewater management.

Backlash was swift, the budget was pulled back from adoption, and a 2024 open meeting was promised.

That meeting will take place on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Sonora Community Centre Gymnasium, and will also be available for online attendance.

It will not be an open forum. Attendees are asked to provide questions or comments in writing or via email by 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. Written submissions can be dropped off at or mailed to the Town of Osoyoos office, or emailed to [email protected].

Those who wish to make a presentation at the meeting are also asked to register by end of day Friday, Jan. 12. Oral submissions are limited to three minutes per speaker.

More information about the 2024 budget can be found online here.