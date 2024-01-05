224026
Oliver/Osoyoos  

'Prominent' person in B.C. wine industry under investigation for sex assault: RCMP

'Prominent' person accused

The Canadian Press - | Story: 465762

Police in Oliver, B.C., say they're investigating a "prominent member" of the province's wine industry for an alleged sexual assault on a Mexican migrant worker.

South Okanagan RCMP say the unnamed suspect employed the worker, and they believe there are other victims or witnesses who have yet to speak to investigators.

Cpl. James Grandy says police are hoping to talk to others in the community if they have additional information.

Police say there are officers available who speak Spanish in case of a language barrier with other potential witnesses or victims.

Mounties say the investigation is ongoing and they can't release any additional details.

They say anyone who may have information about the case should contact the RCMP detachment in Oliver.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227287


Real Estate
4963936
796 Cawston Avenue #2
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$840,000
more details
227777




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Kermit
Kermit Penticton SPCA >


228672


TheTango.net
TGIF Gifs- January 5, 2024

TGIF Gifs- January 5, 2024

Galleries | January 05, 2024

Snack priorities

Must Watch | January 05, 2024

Sandra Bullock scatters late boyfriend's ashes

Showbiz | January 05, 2024

Boris the squirrel

Must Watch | January 05, 2024

Friday Fails- January 5, 2024

Galleries | January 05, 2024
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada