'Prominent' person in B.C. wine industry under investigation for sex assault: RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press Police in Oliver, B.C., say they're investigating a "prominent member" of the province's wine industry for an alleged sexual assault on a Mexican migrant worker. South Okanagan RCMP say the unnamed suspect employed the migrant worker, and they believe there are other victims or witnesses who have yet to speak to investigators.

Police in Oliver, B.C., say they're investigating a "prominent member" of the province's wine industry for an alleged sexual assault on a Mexican migrant worker.

South Okanagan RCMP say the unnamed suspect employed the worker, and they believe there are other victims or witnesses who have yet to speak to investigators.

Cpl. James Grandy says police are hoping to talk to others in the community if they have additional information.

Police say there are officers available who speak Spanish in case of a language barrier with other potential witnesses or victims.

Mounties say the investigation is ongoing and they can't release any additional details.

They say anyone who may have information about the case should contact the RCMP detachment in Oliver.