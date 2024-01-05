Say Hello, Dolly! in Oliver at upcoming drag tribute

Photo: Contributed

All the glitz and glamour of Dolly Parton will be coming to Oliver this month through a drag tribute to her legendary music and persona.

On Jan. 20 at the Venables Theatre, catch four top drag artists from around Western Canada taking audiences through a Dolly journey, featuring music, humour, flamboyance and joy.

Expect nothing less than the best as the unique artistry of each drag performer is celebrated through classic hits and lesser-known gems from Parton.

Performers include Jaylene Tyme from Vancouver, Karla Marx and King Smokey Waters from Calgary and, from the Okanagan, Ella Lamoreaux, a Two-Spirit performer known for storytelling, dance and audience conection.

The show is billed as a "celebration of diversity, art and the enduring legacy of Dolly Parton," for old and new fans alike.

Tickets are $25, and the event is 19-plus, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Tickets can be found online here.