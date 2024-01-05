224026
221410
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Say Hello, Dolly! in Oliver at upcoming drag tribute

Dolly drag show set to shine

- | Story: 465520

All the glitz and glamour of Dolly Parton will be coming to Oliver this month through a drag tribute to her legendary music and persona.

On Jan. 20 at the Venables Theatre, catch four top drag artists from around Western Canada taking audiences through a Dolly journey, featuring music, humour, flamboyance and joy.

Expect nothing less than the best as the unique artistry of each drag performer is celebrated through classic hits and lesser-known gems from Parton.

Performers include Jaylene Tyme from Vancouver, Karla Marx and King Smokey Waters from Calgary and, from the Okanagan, Ella Lamoreaux, a Two-Spirit performer known for storytelling, dance and audience conection.

The show is billed as a "celebration of diversity, art and the enduring legacy of Dolly Parton," for old and new fans alike.

Tickets are $25, and the event is 19-plus, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Tickets can be found online here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

228221
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227287


Real Estate
4915457
145-1999 Highway 97 South
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$400,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Kermit
Kermit Penticton SPCA >


227112


TheTango.net
Shannen Doherty holding out for cancer cure

Shannen Doherty holding out for cancer cure

Showbiz | January 05, 2024

Right moment

Galleries | January 04, 2024

Zendaya unfollows everyone on Instagram

Showbiz | January 04, 2024

German Shepherd takes it personally

Must Watch | January 04, 2024

Silly goat shows off dance moves

Must Watch | January 04, 2024
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
228137