Cactus Jalopies officially pull the plug on 2024 event, citing need for a break

Photo: Visit Okanagan The Cactus Jalopies event in 2023.

A beloved annual Osoyoos car show has confirmed it will be taking a hiatus in 2024.

Cactus Jalopies made the announcement on social media Monday.

"We hope to have a show in 2025, but the small team needs a rest," they wrote, referring to the entirely volunteer-operated event.

In an interview in 2023 following the show in June, show originator JF Laurier described the team as "burnt out," hinted at its cancellation in 2024 and expressed frustration with what he feels is a lack of support from the Town of Osoyoos in putting on the event, despite it attracting 10,000-plus attendees.

“We’ve gone from administrations who put their own staff in place to help us and make it logistically easier to do, to administrations that make it very difficult and put up enough roadblocks and make it complicated enough that we don’t want to do it anymore," Laurier said then.

Monday's social media post made it official, and expressed a hope that putting the news out there would cut down on numerous requests for information about the 2024 event.

The group hopes it will just be a one-year break.