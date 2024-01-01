Osoyoos mayor ready for tackle issues with infrastructure, housing and health care in 2024

Photo: File photo

Looking back on 2023, Osoyoos Mayor Sue Mckortoff said the town had a big focus on five prominent goals, some that have made good progress and others that will be continually worked on in the next year.

Mckortoff said it's been good to see the council find its footing in their first full calendar year after the 2022 election, having a mix of seasoned and newcomer blood in the chambers.

“We looked at what are the most important things that Osoyoos needed to deal with in our next term of office,” she said.

At the top of their list was working on healthcare, looking at getting more doctors involved in the area and hopefully staffed at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver.

Come September, local politicians expressed hope that solutions may be on the near horizon for the emergency department, with confirmation from Health Minister Adrian Dix that the Alternative Payment Program (APP) for physicians has been approved.

The towns of Oliver and Osoyoos brought the topic to their meeting with the Ministry of Health at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) Convention.

“That had been what we were really hoping for, so that doctors would be paid appropriately when they work shifts at the emergency department,” Mckortoff said.

Another at the top of the list is Osoyoos' water quality and assessing the concentration of manganese in drinking water, along with the pipes throughout the town.

“We looked at what are the things that we could do to make sure that our potable water was safe, and was not brown, because that's a tricky situation. The brown water is because of the manganese that comes out of the water in the wells. It was a problem in the past, but not as much of a problem,” Mckortoff added.

“We also had agreed that we would do water metering, which, in my mind was something that had been kind of on the books for a long time. But we just felt ‘Okay, let's go we've got to get this done.’”

What went in hand with the installing metering was the town needed to asses a water treatment plant.

“Of course, we had applied for those in the past, but we didn't get a grant for them. And it was because it was going to be $10 to $15 million. We had to shelve it for a while, which is unfortunate.”

The Minister of Municipal Affairs, Anne Kang, visited Osoyoos and announced in the Summer that the province, along with the Department of Finance, agreed to partially fund their water treatment plant to the tune of $9 million.

“So the water master plan was a big one because we really looked at what have we got, what do we need to do over the next five years, 10 years, and even into the future to try and protect our water,” Mckortoff said.

Improvements ended up being some notably large capital project line items in the 2024 budget.

This included a combined $6.8 million for projects related to wastewater improvements, including for odour control at the wastewater treatment plant, and $15.6 million for various water system infrastructure needs.

This ended up amounting to town council approving a nearly 40 per cent tax hike in October, mostly to deal with long-overdue water infrastructure upgrades, which shocked many residents.

“Of course, the initial reaction to the hikes is ‘Oh, my goodness, this is way too much. We can't deal with it.’ Of course, nobody likes change, and nobody likes higher taxes,” Mckortoff said.

Since then, growing groups of protesters have begun making their presence known outside Town Hall, and at town council meetings.

Members of council have complained of harassment and council meetings were repeatedly interrupted by citizens shouting, including on at least one occasion yelling "shame" at the council members.

“So we have gone through a bit of a rough time, the last month. I don't read the social media comments, and people say ‘Don't, because some of them are not very nice.’ I know what's going on. I understand that. But I don't think that it does me personally any good to read those comments that are really derogatory and harassing. So I don't.”

“However, certainly I get lots of emails and phone calls from people, and I do try to explain what the reasons for this increase are, what caused it and why we need to do this.”

Mckortoff added that their town CAO has built a FAQ brochure that takes a lot of the specific questions and answers them in brief details regarding the situation, which can be found online here.

In response to backlash, the mayor and council voted to rescind their final approval of the budget, instead choosing to schedule an open meeting in the new year to discuss the matter further with the public.

The town is hosting the special meeting on Tuesday, Jan.16 at 6 p.m. at the Sonora Community Centre Gymnasium located at 8505 68 Avenue. People can attend in person or online.

People who would like to provide questions or comments in writing or via email are asked to do so by 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

“It will be open to anybody who wants to come. And we will try and explain the issues and answer the questions."

Written submissions can be sent by mail or dropped off at the Town of Osoyoos office.

8707 Main Street, PO Box 3010, Osoyoos, B.C., V0H 1V0

Email submission can be made to [email protected]

Anyone who would like to make a presentation during the meeting will also need to register by 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan.12. Presentations will be limited to three minutes per speaker.

Speakers can register by emailing [email protected] or calling Osoyoos Town Hall at 250-495-6515.

Council will then take another look at the budget and the tax hike.

The municipality has until spring 2024 to formally adopt a budget, under provincial legislation.

Council will also have to look into their housing strategy, their fourth major goal, with the provincial government’s new legislation that supports the introduction of Bill 44 to allow upfront zoning, which will facilitate an increase in housing supply in communities throughout B.C.

“We're going to have to look at how we deal with the housing issues and the short term rental issues, which are the talk of the province at the moment, we're going to have to talk about increasing the number of people that move,” Mckortoff said.

“So we can assume that our population is not going to slow down. So our biggest concern is how can we get ready in terms of infrastructure, in terms of housing and in terms of health care.”

This also adds to looking into drought issues.

“The fact that we're being asked to expand our housing, well, you can't put in more housing if you don't have enough water in the wells. “

With all of the upcoming town improvements, Mckortoff said they are also working on communication strategies and how they can keep people better informed as their fifth major goal.

“We needed to have a better way of communicating with the public and we don't have somebody, one of our staff to look after Facebook, which is a huge issue,” she added.

“Unfortunately, I think a lot of people get information from what they read on Facebook and it's not always the correct information. So we realized that that was something that we needed to really look at.”

“So those are all issues that we've had to deal with this year. But 2024 is a new year, we're ready to go and to try and do the absolute best to make sure that our community is safe and happy and people are informed of what's going on.”