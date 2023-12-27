Tickets on sale for Osoyoos First Responders Gala to recognize emergency workers

Photo: Rotary Club of Osoyoos

The Oliver and Osoyoos community will be gathering in the new year to say thank you to the First Responders and honour their dedication to helping out in times of emergency.

Hosted. by the Rotary Club of Osoyoos, theFirst Responders Gala will take place on Thursday, Jan. 25 at Spirit Ridge Resort.

Guests will have the chance to dress up in their finest and enjoy a great evening of food, music, and dance while recognizing the first responders who help find lost children and adults, and work tirelessly during the fires experienced in the summer of 2023.

"While this event is not a fundraiser for the Rotary Club, any profits made from the event are divided between the five First Responders units that we honour: RCMP Osoyoos Detachment, Osoyoos Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service, Oliver/Osoyoos Search & Rescue, and Anarchist Mountain Fire Department," the Rotary shared.

The funds will help provide for equipment and activities not covered by their funding.

"Each First Responder’s unit is asked to nominate a special individual in their unit who exemplifies their dedication to the unit. These individuals will be honoured at the gala and receive an award."

Those interested in attending or becoming an event sponsor can contact Larry Stone at 250-689-2475 or at [email protected]

For more information, head to the Facebook event page here.