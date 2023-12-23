Tax backlash continues to divide Town of Osoyoos heading into 2024

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2023. Today, for the South Okanagan's politics story of the year, we are looking at ongoing upset over municipal taxes in Osoyoos.

Some Osoyoos taxpayers have been up in arms this year after learning town council approved a nearly 40 per cent tax hike, mostly to deal with long-overdue water infrastructure upgrades.

In late October, council approved a 2024 budget that will see average single-family dwelling owners pay a total overall increase of 39.3 per cent, up to $5,366.49 as opposed to the 2023 average of $3,852.45. Some additional portions of the tax bill that are overseen by the provincial government will not be known until 2024.

Council heard from staff at the time that the municipality is in dire need of more funding to deal with major infrastructure issues, particularly their long-beleaguered water system and wastewater management.

Notably large capital project line items in the 2024 budget include a combined $6.8 million for projects related to wastewater improvements, including for odour control at the wastewater treatment plant, and $15.6 million for various water system infrastructure needs.

More money will be needed for such projects over the subsequent four years, according to the five-year projection.

The tax increase has not sat well with many citizens. When letters went out in November to monthly property taxpayers, there was considerable sticker shock expressed on social media.

Since then, growing groups of protesters have begun making their presence known outside Town Hall, and at town council meetings.

Members of council complained of harassment, and council meetings were repeatedly interrupted by citizens shouting, including on at least one occasion yelling "shame" at the council members.

Citizens organized to hold a town hall meeting, which Coun. Johnny Cheong attended, and have been circulating an ongoing petition to walk back the tax rates.

Concerns raised include a skyrocketing cost of living that could lead to lost customers for local businesses, and fewer opportunities for young families.

In response to backlash, mayor and council voted to rescind their final approval of the budget, instead choosing to schedule an open meeting in the new year to discuss the matter further with the public.

"Nobody likes change, and nobody likes higher taxes," said Mayor Sue McKortoff in a recent interview with Castanet.

"What we're doing is having a public meeting on January 16 at the Sonora Centre, anybody is welcome. We're not quite sure how we're going to deal with questions, possibly we would ask people to put them in writing. We're not at that stage yet. But it will be well-advertised, it will be open to anybody who wants to come. And we will try and explain the issues and answer the questions."

Council will then take another look at the budget and the tax hike.

The municipality has until spring 2024 to formally adopt a budget, under provincial legislation.