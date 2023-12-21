Osoyoos' MLA Roly Russell will be in town for an open chat Thursday

Photo: Contributed

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell is making a stop in Osoyoos Thursday.

Russell will be hosting a "coffee and talk" open house at the Osoyoos Legion to hear any and all citizen concerns about goings-on in the riding.

Some members of the community have been organizing protests about an upcoming municipal tax hike, which town staff say is key to much-needed infrastructure fixes, including a long-beleaguered water system.

Russell's open house is not intended to specifically address those concerns, but he will hear whatever his constituents would like to talk about, according to a member of his staff.

The open house is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.