Oliver mayor speaks on challenges over the past year and plans to tackle them in 2024

When Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen reflects on 2023, he says what stands out for him is the challenges the town has faced and the efforts to tackle them,

Plagued by hospital emergency room closures due to short staffing, the town has desperately tried to work with Interior Health and the ministry to address it.

“With the South Okanagan Emergency Department, closures have been ramped up since particularly July and August and we've had a number of closures lately. So that continues to be a challenge,” Johansen said.

“We did talk with the Ministry of Health and there is a different payment model that's being worked on right now. Hopefully, we get that done and signed here in the next few days, before the end of the year. So that we can start providing some stability to the emergency department and limiting the number of closures and having more physicians wanting to work in our emergency department.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced at the end of September that the Alternative Payment Program (APP) for physicians has been approved, which offers an alternative to the traditional “Fee for Service” model.

Johansen previously said he was focused on a multipronged approach to attract healthcare workers, building on a program that includes competitive wages, and different ways to attract people to the community, such as having housing in place and making an impact early on in education.

“Housing is becoming much more of an economic driver than it was in the past and in terms of employers being able to attract employees to the community. It's not just us but it's other people as well. Affordability has always been an issue, I think that's becoming more of an issue as well,” he said.

He added that since having recent conversations with the ministry, he’s cautiously optimistic that the area might get something in place by the end of the year.

“I think Interior Health and the local doctors are involved, everybody wants to get this done. So there seems to be an appetite to get together and get it figured out.”

The area is also facing challenges with RCMP, similar to other municipalities, waiting for the new team members they desperately need after their population pushed past 5000 and triggered a change.

“This was the first year we had to start paying for 70 per cent of the RCMP costs, which we saved for and are in a good position to do that. But the challenge we're having is that we're supposed to have 13 members and we probably have eight or nine at times. So we're not getting our full complement of RCMP officers to serve our community which we want to do and we have the funds for but we're not able to get there yet,” Johansen said.

As a new RCMP superintendent has recently taken up the position for the area, Johansen said he’s looking forward to having that discussion about how to get the resources that they need.

In February, growing costs for the Town of Oliver's community plaza vision have pushed council to set down the revitalization plans.

The Station Street Plaza project was split into two different contracts, with a combined budget of $1.43 million.

Council was unanimous in rejecting all tenders and regrouping in the future, which Johansen said talks will be continuing this year.

“We want to continue developing that area down where the hotel is on Station Street, there are lots of discussions and looking at future development,” he added. “What should stay park area, what should be residential housing again, and what kind of businesses would potentially thrive down there? We do see it as an area that if we can increase people living in that area, it will benefit all the businesses potentially down there and that exists on Main Street today.”

The next area to look at for growth is the airport master plan.

“From an economic standpoint, can we generate some revenue there? How do we manage future growth or attract growth?” Johansen said. “There's a big chunk of property there and looking at partnerships and training facilities with potentially the Osyoos Indian Band or other businesses in the community that want to be part of building out.”

Looking into 2024, Johansen said healthcare is always going to be on the list of top priorities, as well as housing, the airport, the recreation master plan and advocating for more funding for much-needed town infrastructure upgrades.

Johansen expressed concern over one area of the provincial government’s new legislation, which if passed, supports the introduction of Bill 44 to allow upfront zoning, which will facilitate an increase in housing supply in communities throughout B.C.

“The legislation will require local governments to shift their planning process to an up-front framework, pre-zone land to meet their housing needs and reduce the use of current rezoning processes,” the province shared in a news release in November.

The town will be in a tight spot with a bump up against capacity issues, specifically in the water systems.

“We have three wells in town that we draw water from, and in the peak seasons, I'm hearing that we're, basically at capacity and still able to deliver the pressure for firefighting. But if we start to build 100 new units, what's that going to do to our capacity? Are we going to be out of capacity, and so there'll be some ongoing conversations with the province about how we address that moving forward,” Johansen said.

“You can't just come into a community and say you're going to build all this and then we can't support it? We're okay with them being built but help us with the capacity challenges.”

One area that showed a positive increase was tourism and Johansen said the town plans to continue to build on that.

“I'm surprised I've been here in the community six years now and I've never seen the crowds like I saw them this year. Last year we thought it was it was getting busier, but this year it seems to have exponentially increased as well,” he said.

“One of the things that we've talked about is shoulder season recreational activities. Say that you have lights on your sports fields, which help give you more playing time in the shoulder seasons when it gets dark earlier, or potentially indoor facilities for tennis and pickleball and those kinds of things.

“Anything to do with sports tourism… it brings economy into the town and helps local businesses and restaurants and everything else so extends your busy season longer.”

The mayor had confidence in the town to keep themselves well positioned for potential opportunities heading into the new year.