Osoyoos Fire Rescue and RCMP asking for public's help in locating arsonist that destroyed memorial bench

Osoyoos Fire Rescue chief Corey Kortmeyer said it was disappointing to see a memorial bench torched this week, given how much effort families put into creating it for a lost loved one.

The department responded to a report of a fire on early Monday morning, called into the area of 3612 Lakeshore Drive at 4:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, the team discovered a memorial bench had been intentionally set on fire. The fire was extinguished and the bench had been damaged beyond repair.

Now they are asking for the public's assistance in locating the person or persons responsible.

"It's a pretty unfortunate act especially right before the holidays, when it pertains to a memorial bench because it's obviously put on to a lot of time, energy and effort to put one of those things together for a loved one. And then to see it carelessly taken away is unfortunate. But we're hoping that you know, somebody saw something and you know that they can come forward to the RCMP," Kortmeyer added.

Anyone who may have seen something or has any information in relation to this suspicious fire is asked to contact the Osoyoos RCMP and refer the RCMP case file number of 2023-6206.

"Reporting crime activity in your neighbourhood is just one way to protect your community. Together we can build safer neighbourhoods by taking a proactive approach to crime and safety. Any help is greatly appreciated," the fire rescue added.