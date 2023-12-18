South Okanagan man gets sentencing for gun violence incident pushed until 2024

Photo: Castanet

A South Okanagan man will not learn his sentence for a weapons charge until the new year.

Hunter Kruger, who in his late 20s, was scheduled in Penticton court Monday for sentencing relating to an incident in Oliver on May 17, 2019.

Court documents show Kruger was originally charged with possession of a shotgun for a dangerous purpose, unlawfully pointing a firearm at a person and attempted murder with a firearm, leaving another man injured. He pleaded guilty to lesser included charges.

In court Monday, Kruger's lawyer explained that just minutes before, Kruger had requested a Gladue report, a pre-sentencing tool in Canada for Indigenous offenders intended to give judges insight into the unique circumstances of their lives.

The Crown agreed that a Gladue report would be "beneficial."

The judge, noting how old the file is, "reluctantly" agreed to push the sentencing to allow for the report. The matter will be back before the courts in February.