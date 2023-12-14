Osoyoos Mayor expresses concern meeting for citizen town hall: 'I was a sitting duck'

Photo: Town of Osoyoos Osoyoos Council meeting on Dec. 12

The Town of Osoyoos is working on compromise with a group of citizens with growing unrest, looking into changing their council meetings into an evening time slot.

During council's committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, resident Ron Sargean spoke to question mayor and council on their lack of attendance for the citizen town hall two weeks ago to discuss the roughly 40 per cent tax hike that council approved in October.

Only Coun. Johnny Cheong was in attendance.

Sargean pointed out that he only received one response to the seven invitations he issued to council, specifying that the one council member answered they would only attend the meeting if security was supplied.

In a previous council meeting, some councillors expressed concern with the discontentment in the community, alleging harassment of themselves and town staff. A bylaw officer was stationed in Tuesday's meeting and limited numbers were allowed in the chamber gallery.

Mayor Sue McKortoff previously stated that the "harassment and discrimination" has been "disheartening."

She clarified her reasoning for not attending the citizen-organized town hall.

"I was concerned that [myself and] other people going to a meeting where it was not in council chambers, it was not on my terms, I was a sitting duck," she said.

"And I didn't think that I needed to put myself in that position. So it was my choice not to attend."

Protestors talked outside the chambers on Tuesday, mentioning they were warned to be on their best behaviour after previous incidents.

Many in the protest group, known on Facebook as "Osoyoos accepts no taxation without representation," have condemned those who are acting inappropriately.

Sargean requested that council have evening meetings as an option for more citizens to attend or watch.

"I brought this up before, we should either have a monthly town hall meeting so that we can ask questions and have it in the evening. If we can't have that in the evening, we should at least have one council meeting in the evening," Sargean said.

"At that time, there was a response that would mean overtime, and other things but nobody seems to go any further than 'Well, it might be over time'. I'd be more than happy to pay a little bit of taxes to have a council meeting in the evening so that we can get our voices out and heard, but we don't get that and those are my major concerns, having communications with the town."

Citizens will get the opportunity to discuss the tax hike in January, at an anticipated informational meeting with town staff.

In the meantime, council requested staff compile a report on moving council meetings to evenings, which will be brought forward at a future council meeting for discussion.