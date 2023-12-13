Group of Osoyoos residents continue to push for change to nearly 40 per cent tax hike

Casey Richardson

Protesters continue to show up at town hall in Osoyoos, demanding change to a roughly 40 per cent tax hike that council approved in October.

The group, known on Facebook as Osoyoos accepts no taxation without representation, hosted a citizen town hall two weeks ago, with hundreds showing up to discuss the impacts.

Local resident Teresa Simpson, who created an online petition demanding for a review of the budget with public education and a community budget consultation, wants to see an amendment to the budget.

"Osoyoos is a great place to live. Nobody wants to leave here. Everybody loves it here. But the thing that I'm really scared of is I don't want this to become another Whistler or ski resort where the only the rich can afford to live," she said.

One local business owner is concerned about her rent, and the possibility of losing customers if residents move away.

"Losing young families, all my friends that are in very dire situations where they will probably be forced to move with how expensive it's going to be to live here is my biggest concern and all the fixed income seniors that I do their hair, they don't have the funds to cover it," Alison Laranjo, owner of Beyond Beauty Hair & Body Lounge said.

"I'm getting hit at home, and then here is to be a huge increase for me too. So I don't know if I'll be able to maintain keeping two residences."

Council approved a 2024 budget in late October that will see average single-family dwelling owners pay a total overall increase of 39.3 per cent, up to $5,366.49 as opposed to the 2023 average of $3,852.45. Some additional portions of the tax bill that are overseen by the provincial government will not be known until 2024.

Much of the tax and utility increase is tied into dealing with major infrastructure issues, particularly the town's failing water system and wastewater management.

Some of the large capital project line items in the 2024 budget include a combined $6.8 million for projects related to wastewater improvements, including for odour control at the wastewater treatment plant, and $15.6 million for various water system infrastructure needs.

Both locals Castanet spoke to Tuesday acknowledged the water and utility work has to be completed, but they want to see other items and projects in the budget pushed to help reduce the overall tax increase.

"It's just the way that you go about doing it, and to not put the burden on the citizens. Figure out a way that it's spread over time or that money can go from one project to this one and put it all on to this one, so that it gets done without it being our responsibility solely," Laranjo said.

Mayor Sue McKortoff was not available for an interview with Castanet Tuesday, stating only that budget issues were not on the agenda at Tuesday's meeting. Town staff were also unavailable.

Some town residents have hope that their voices will be heard in the new year, at an anticipated informational meeting with town staff.

Petitions calling for a stop to the property tax increase and for council to resign are circulating online and in local businesses, garnering hundreds of signatures to date.