Understaffing continues to cause closures at the South Okanagan General Hospital ER

The South Okanagan General Hospital was only open for a couple hours on Saturday due to limited physician availability, announcing an overnight closure yet again.

After being closed overnight Friday into the afternoon, Interior Health shared that emergency services will be unavailable from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 to 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec 10.

Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

The closures are an ongoing pattern as the hospital struggles to consistently staff its ER.