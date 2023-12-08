South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department closing until Saturday afternoon

Photo: File photo

Interior Health has announced another temporary change to emergency department hours at the South Okanagan General Hospital due to limited physician availability.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

The closures are an ongoing pattern as the hospital struggles to consistently staff its ER.

Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.