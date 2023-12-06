Funding distributed to local food banks set to help Boundary-Similkameen residents

Photo: Pexels

Funding provided by the province back in August has been distributed to local food banks and food security programs, set up to support people in need in the Boundary-Similkameen.

Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, said in a press release that the funding is key in communities like Grand Forks, where food insecurity has risen due to global inflation, and emergencies that have interrupted supply chains and food production.

“There is always a greater need for food banks this time of year, and we know people need extra help these days," Russell added.

“This chance to provide the food banks in Princeton, Osoyoos, Oliver, and the Boundary with additional funds will provide a little extra support to families across the region."

Russell also gave a huge thanks to all the volunteers and support teams that help keep the organizations running.

In August 2023, the province announced $15 million in funding for Food Banks B.C. In the Boundary-Similkameen, the following organizations received funding:

$15,000 for the Boundary Community Food Bank Society

$12,500 for the Oliver Food Bank

$9,000 for the Osoyoos Food Bank

$9,000 for the Princeton Baptist Church Food Bank

Russell said funding for these local organizations helps them to have a direct impact on their communities, and be able to choose how best to serve people in need.