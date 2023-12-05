Popular Pig Out festival tickets now on sale for 2024

Photo: Leila Kwok

Tickets are now available for Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country's popular annual Pig Out Festival.

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, Pig Out will take over Cellar Door & More in Oliver, home to wineries Jackson-Triggs and Inniskilin. Chefs will be stationed throughout offering pork-themed dishes that complement the local regional wines, featuring mountains of juicy ribs, pulled pork, local grilled sausages plus sides and salads.

“We are so excited to go the whole hog on the 2024 Pig Out Festival, showcasing our region’s wonderful wineries as well as talented culinary partners from across Western Canada, in a fantastic new location,” said Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country, in a press release issued Tuesday.

“Eager Piglet” tickets are now available for $99 plus tax, for a limited time and in a limited quality.

The tickets include entry to the festival and tokens to enjoy the food stations and wine samples, as well as a shuttle service to and from either Oliver or Osoyoos to the festival location. Only guests 19 and older can attend.

Find tickets online here and, for visitors outside of Oliver or Osoyoos, check out a 20 per cent discount at the Coast Oliver Hotel with booking code EVENT.