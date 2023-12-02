Oliver's Emergency Department set to close again Sunday

Photo: File photo

Oliver residents will be without an emergency department yet again Sunday, as the South Okanagan General Hospital ER will close for 12 hours, following a 24-hour closure from Friday to Saturday night.

Interior Health announced Saturday afternoon that limited physician availability will once again force the closure of the hospital's emergency department, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.

The hospital's ER is currently closed, from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. There were similar closures Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, and the closures have been ongoing for months.

IH says those who need emergency care in the Oliver area will need to travel to the Penticton Regional Hospital, about a 35 minute drive away.