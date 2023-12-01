Osoyoos Lite Up parade to briefly close Highway 3 through town Friday night

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

Osoyoos residents and drivers are reminded about highway closures related to the annual Christmas Lite Up parade Friday evening.

From 6:15 to 7:15, Highway 3 at the intersection of Highway 97 will be closed.

Suggested alternate routes are:

Eastbound on Hwy 3, turn right at lights on Hwy 97 and Hwy 3. Continue to 62nd Avenue, turn left, and follow detour signs to Hwy 3

Westbound on Hwy 3, turn left at the junction of Hwy 3 and Kingfisher, follow detour signs to Hwy 97, turn right on Hwy 97, and proceed Northbound to Hwy 3

Northbound and Southbound traffic on Hwy 97 to access Hwy 3 eastbound, turn at the intersection of Hwy 97 and 62nd Avenue, and follow detour signs to Hwy 3

For more information about the Lite Up festivities, click here.