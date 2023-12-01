Trixie the Elf is back spreading magic, fun and prizes in Osoyoos this season

Photo: Contributed

A sneaky Christmas elf is back in Osoyoos this holiday season, but where is she hiding?

The popular family-friendly "Elf in the Park" hunt will take place again this December, featuring Trixie the Elf hidden in secret locations around the community.

Every Thursday until Christmas, Bounce Radio will release a clue as to Trixie's whereabouts at 8:15 a.m., both on air and on their Facebook page. The first clue has already been posted!

Use the clue to find Trixie, snap a photo with her, and email it to [email protected] with your name and contact information to be eligible to win a weekly prize worth $50, and a possible grand prize worth $100.

Pictures are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 5, 12 and 19, before Trixie finds a new hiding place.

And remember, don't touch Trixie, or she will lose her magic!

Weekly prize draw winners and the grand prize draw winner will be contacted by phone. For more information, click here.