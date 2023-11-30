Osoyoos ready for holiday light up plus fireworks on Friday

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

Osoyoos' Christmas Lite-Up and fireworks are just a few days away.

On Friday, Dec. 1, a full day of activities will take place, culminating with a fiery show overhead.

Check out the Kiwanis Toys for Tots to Teens from 7 to 10 a.m. at Smitty's Restaurant. Bring an unwrapped toy or cash and receive a free breakfast.

Then from 4 to 7 p.m., the Osoyoos Farmers' Traditional Christmas Market will take place at Town Hall, featuring artisan vendors, food trucks, live music and more.

At 6:30 p.m., the Christmas Parade will kick off down Main Street, followed by a bonfire and carol singing at Gyro Park at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., enjoy the fireworks show.

The celebration will continue the following day with more activities. For more information, click here.