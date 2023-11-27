South Okanagan General Hospital emergency room closing Tuesday

Photo: Castanet

South Okanagan General Hospital's emergency room will once again be closed on a temporary basis due to ongoing staffing problems.



Emergency services will be unavailable from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, according to a Monday news update from Interior Health.

The nearest emergency room at that time will be Penticton Regional Hospital.



Other inpatient services will continue as normal.

"People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility," reads the Interior Health press release.



"Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week."



The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24/7, but has been plagued by intermittent closures for months as the location struggles to maintain staffing levels.

The issue was a central topic that the Towns of Oliver and Osoyoos brought to their meeting with the Ministry of Health at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Convention in Vancouver in September.