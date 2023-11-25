Oliver Fire Department raises $2500 through breakfast and bbq donations

Photo: Oliver Fire Department

The Oliver Fire Department sent out a big thank you for all the community support they saw at this year’s drive thru breakfast.

Firefighters were up on Saturday morning for the 9th annual drive thru breakfast, handing out a sandwich combo by donation.

"We appreciate you taking time out of your morning to come down and see us, make a donation and grab breakfast! In total we raise $1200 towards the Lions Club of Oliver," the department shared in a social post.

"With last weeks BBQ this brings the total donation to $2500. Thank you again to the community for their support!"