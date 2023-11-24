South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department closing overnight

Photo: File photo

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed overnight Friday due to limited physician availability.

Interior Health announced that emergency services will be unavailable from 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.

Temporary closures have been continuous for the hospital, as the province works to address understaffing.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.