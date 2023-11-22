South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department closure again due to limited staff

Photo: File photo

Interior Health announced that the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will see reduced hours on Thursday once again due to limited physician availability.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

The announcements have been common for Oliver and Osoyoos locals in recent months, as the provincial government says they are committed to funding dedicated to increasing staffing to avoid such issues.

Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.