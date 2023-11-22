Oliver and Osoyoos full of holiday activities for return of Fire & Ice Festival

Photo: South Okanagan Fire & Ice Festival

The South Okanagan Fire & Ice Festival will return this Friday with a kick off in Oliver at the light-up and fireworks show downtown.

The event runs until December 3, bringing together food, wine, and culture to celebrate winter in the valley with both free and ticketed events, hosted by the Osoyoos Indian Band, Oliver Tourism Association, and Destination Osoyoos.

Osoyoos will be having their downtown light up and parade on Main Street on Dec. 1.

Several events are set up throughout the South Okanagan, including the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre Artisan Market at the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre and South Okanagan Fire & Ice Carnival at Spirit Ridge, both on Nov. 25.

Fire & Ice partner events include:

Nov 18 – Dec 24 (weekends): 12 Days of Christmas Artisan Market at Nostalgia Wines

Nov 24 – 26 and Dec 1 – 3 (weekends): 9th Annual Winter in Wine Country Fondue Party at VinAmité Cellars

Nov 24 – 26 and Dec 1 – 3 (weekends): Two weekends of Winter in Wine Country at Moon Curser Vineyards

Nov 24 - Dec 3: Winter in Wine Country at Hester Creek

Nov 25: Free Family Movie at the Oliver Theatre

Nov 25: Osoyoos Christmas Market at Watermark Beach Resort

Nov 25 – 27: Vertical Tasting at Nk’mip Cellars

Nov 25: Concert at Firehall Brewery; Down Yonder

Nov 26: Holly Jolly Concert at Venebales Theatre

Nov 28: Fire & Ice Long Table Dinner at Miradoro

Dec 1: Fire & Ice Dinner at Nk’Mip Cellars

Dec 1: Cooking Class Dinner at Hester Creek

Dec 1 and 2: Osoyoos Lite Up & Parade in downtown Osoyoos and Traditional European-Style Market at Osoyoos Town Hall Square

Dec 2: Breakfast with Santa at the Oliver Community Hall

Dec 2: Jingle Bell Run at The Sonora Centre

Dec 2 – 3: Grand Opening Celebration at Backroads Brewing Co.

Dec 2: Concert at Firehall Brewery: Vincent Decowans?

And more - found online here.

More information, including schedules, tickets and accommodation specials, is available online at: southokanaganfireandice.com