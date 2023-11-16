South Okanagan businesses working to expand tourism past the usual window after tough season

Casey Richardson

"We want to be busy year-round, and we want people to know that there's more stuff to do here than just the middle of June till the middle of September."

After a tough finish to the summer season, South Okanagan hotels, businesses and tourism groups are working hard to draw visitors back to their area outside of its usual peak time.

Destination BC, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA), and the BC Hotel Association (BCHA) launched Travel Now, a campaign to encourage travellers back to the Thompson Okanagan region at the end of October.

During the province's peak wildfire battle, the government declared a provincial state of emergency and Premier David Eby used that power to implement a tourist travel ban for areas that were impacted by fires, like the Okanagan.

Travel restrictions came into effect on Aug. 19, and prohibited people from staying in temporary accommodation for non-essential purposes. The restriction had a set end date of Sept. 4, but the province lifted the order early, on Aug. 22, for all communities except West Kelowna

South Okanagan businesses faced a major fallout of plummeting visitor numbers and cancelled travel plans. What usually is the bread-and-butter of the final weeks of summer came up dry for many.

"The travel ban had an impact on our occupancy, for sure. We definitely saw a decline in occupancy, as the hotels were cleared out to try to help out evacuees and help the situation there. But even once that was done, there was still a lag effect of people that still perceived the area to be dangerous, or people that perceive the area to maybe not be a great place to visit," David McBean, general manager at Watermark Beach Resort in Osoyoos said.

"We're out here now just as a bit of more of an educational piece, really just trying to let everyone know that we are open, the area's great. There is lots to do and all those things that people love to do in the fall are still available."

Crystal Coverdale, the General Manager for Moon Curser Vineyards, said while their tasting room closed on Nov. 5, the business is looking forward to being involved in all the activities that are going on this fall and winter in the area.

"We would love to be open longer if we get increased tourism in the area and [hopefully] that's [what] some of the new events that are going on [will do], like the Fire and Ice Festival coming up," she added.

"It's an area that I think, has a lot of beauty and every season. So we'd love to see tourism increase and more people coming year round."

TOTA CEO and president Ellen Walker-Matthews said their organization has been working on building tourism outwards since 2012, with a goal to see at least 210 days of tourism as opposed to the usual 45.

This comes down to changing the narrative of what the region has to offer, growing from being just a beachy-summer fun destination.

"Over the past 10-12 years, we've been really working on talking about the Indigenous tourism experiences that are here, the culinary tourism experiences that are here, the outdoor soft adventure tourism, [which includes] the bouldering, the climbing, the hiking, and cycling, and that's all better in cooler temperatures, to be honest with you," she said.

"Prior to COVID we were starting to see that number creep up to where we wanted it. We weren't quite at 210 days yet. And we'd love to be 365, but we're not Vegas, so we will never get probably the full year."

Once the area hit mid September this year, Walker-Matthews said visitors numbers went back to what they had seen in mid-September of 2019.

While Oliver and Osoyoos see snowbirds and conference visitors in hotels, building up more tourists is what the area is aiming for.

McBean said he thinks the way to bring more people out here outside of summer is going to come down to education.

"Really letting people know what we have to offer, what the Okanagan is, outside of July and August. Focusing on things that are harvest [related], focusing on some of the really great festivals we have here. We have Fire and Ice Festival coming at the end of November, things that happen at Christmas, all sorts of events that are always constantly happening. I think if people know that it's there, I think that they would come out in bigger numbers.

Other areas in the Okanagan with sizeable resort ski villages, such as Kelowna's Big White, Vernon's Silver Star or Kamloops' Sun Peaks, have a natural draw for the colder seasons, and are predicted to have a strong winter tourism season coming their way.

The hope is that the charm of the smaller hills and the fall/winter festivities will also be a draw for the South.

"We have coming up in the next few weeks, a lot of light up festivals going on around the region, and they're beautiful and they certainly bring in a lot of tourists and they can bring in a lot more," Walker-Matthews said.

She added that what's encouraging for the region as well is the addition of more flights from Pacific Coastal Airlines between the Vancouver and Penticton airports for the winter season.

"That's a really great way to open us up to the Lower Mainland....[Because] it's really BC residents that are coming here in the fall. Obviously the winters a little different at some of our ski hills. They see international guests and we see those numbers really building this year, which is tremendous, but it's for the most part in the in the valleys and certainly in our ski hills in the South Okanagan, namely Apex and Baldy, it's a more domestic market for sure."

Building the South Okanagan's visitor season to be more than just a few months is "absolutely critical."

"That really makes the difference for a number of things, certainly small businesses and any size business to be able to maintain a level of service and standards throughout the year, also to be able to keep some staff on," Walker-Matthews said.

"We're not expecting that you'll have as much staff in the off-seasons as you have in the summer months. But to be able to keep your core staff busy, and maybe a little bit above that is really vital to keeping the industry healthy through the long haul."