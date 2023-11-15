Holly Jolly Oliver event back after pandemic hiatus

Photo: Contributed

The Venables Theatre in Oliver has revived the beloved Holly Jolly Oliver event after a COVID-related hiatus.

As part of the upcoming Town of Oliver Light-Up weekend, on Sunday Nov. 26 at 2 p.m., catch the free community winter concert.

"We consulted with the Oliver Community Arts Council. They were unable to revive it this year, so we happily took it on with financial support from the Oliver Community Arts Council," explains Aimee Grice with Venables.



"We welcome all members of our community to gather for this beloved community winter concert. Many of your favourites will be performing, including SOAP Theatre, Sage Valley Voices, the Oliver Elementary School Choir, The Handbell Ringers and their Singers as well as other local musicians. Enjoy music, dance and comedy, including comic relief provided by our Elvish Masters of Ceremony!"



Entry is free, but donations to the Oliver Food Bank are greatly appreciated. Cash donations are preferred since the food bank can then purchase items based on demand, but non-perishable items will also be accepted.

Holly Jolly Oliver is just one part of a larger lineup of events next weekend celebrating the Oliver Light Up. For more information, click here.