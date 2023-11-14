Synthetic ice outdoor rink arrives at Oliver's District Wine Village

Photo: District Wine Village

Winter is about to get a lot more fun at the District Wine Village in Oliver.

New this year is a central, circular outdoor skating rink, which village patrons can use in between enjoying local Okanagan wine, craft beer, hot chocolate, s'mores and more.

The ice is synthetic, using a technology that mimics the feel of a regular rink while eliminating the cold and wetness of real ice.

Normal ice skates are required, and the village will be offering rentals for $5 per person.

The rink will be open for free to the public Thursday through Sunday, with varying hours each day, and open to all ages.

Private skating bookings can be made Monday through Wednesday.

For more information, including detailed hours, click here.